Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,828 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swmg LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $66.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.09 and a twelve month high of $72.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

