Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 360.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

BATS MOAT opened at $90.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.04. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $99.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average is $94.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

