Primecap Management Co. CA Takes Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,223,853,000 after purchasing an additional 142,450,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,241,000 after buying an additional 880,816 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,994,000 after acquiring an additional 648,982 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $115,133,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,817,000 after acquiring an additional 417,325 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $208.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $218.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. UBS Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

