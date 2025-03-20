iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,144,263 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in iRobot were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 39.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in iRobot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

iRobot Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $104.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.87. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $14.51.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

