Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 232,800 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 927,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,800 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth about $783,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,870,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 370,635 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 90,966 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in GrowGeneration by 510.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 68,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 274.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 55,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration Trading Up 10.9 %

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $72.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.39. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $3.38.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.