Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,090 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 22.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,313,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE SBI opened at $7.74 on Thursday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

