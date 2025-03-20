Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 1,926 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JIRE opened at $65.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.68.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

