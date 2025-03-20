Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCPT. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 349,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 159,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 108,345 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCPT. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

FCPT stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.71%.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

