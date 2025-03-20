Farther Finance Advisors LLC Invests $182,000 in Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF (NASDAQ:XAIX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF (NASDAQ:XAIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.
Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of XAIX opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 million and a P/E ratio of 26.14. Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.36.
Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF (NASDAQ:XAIX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.