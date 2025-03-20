Farther Finance Advisors LLC Invests $182,000 in Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF (NASDAQ:XAIX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF (NASDAQ:XAIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of XAIX opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 million and a P/E ratio of 26.14. Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.36.

Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF Profile

The Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF (XAIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Global AI and Big Data index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of companies with exposure to the broad theme of artificial intelligence and big data. The funds selection process considers its tie to specific sub-themes and various factors.

