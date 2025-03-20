Farther Finance Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,978,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 619,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after buying an additional 135,686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 846,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,141,000 after buying an additional 78,839 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EMGF opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.27. iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.89 and a fifty-two week high of $51.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

