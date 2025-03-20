PDS Planning Inc Buys Shares of 1,366 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 417.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.9% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 57,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after purchasing an additional 38,524 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR opened at $116.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.92 and a 1-year high of $170.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.43.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

