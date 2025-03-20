PDS Planning Inc Raises Stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in POSCO were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 2,229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 76,719 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the third quarter worth $11,373,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in POSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,497,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in POSCO by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 384,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after buying an additional 63,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in POSCO by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 253,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after buying an additional 61,528 shares during the period.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO Price Performance

Shares of PKX opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $81.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on POSCO

POSCO Profile

(Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.