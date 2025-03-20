PDS Planning Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN)

PDS Planning Inc cut its holdings in Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,236 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Cybin were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cybin during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Cybin during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in Cybin during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC raised its stake in Cybin by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cybin Stock Performance
NYSE CYBN opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $161.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.50. Cybin Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cybin Company Profile
Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics for patients with mental health conditions. The company’s development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as in preclinical trials for alcohol use disorder; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine (DMT), which completed phase 2 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; SPL028 injectable deuterated DMT completed phase 1 clinical intramuscular and intravenous trial; SPL026 completed phase 1, 1b, and 1/2a for MDD; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation, as well as has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cybin
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.