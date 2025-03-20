Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Update

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 4.28%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Pathfinder Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, insider Ronald Tascarella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,353. This represents a 9.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William D. O’brien sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $40,330.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,786.10. This represents a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,556 shares of company stock worth $128,803. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 58,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 79,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 32,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.