D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,450,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 44,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 21.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 5,582 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $29,417.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,064,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,210.12. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,278,688 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $29,624,260.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,100,000. This represents a 19.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,071,206 shares of company stock worth $53,438,181. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QBTS. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of QBTS stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.12.
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
