Primecap Management Co. CA Has $13.66 Million Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,932,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471,845 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $13,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,858,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 69.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 516,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 211,805 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,442,000 after buying an additional 195,525 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after buying an additional 66,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Duncan Gallagher sold 4,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $31,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,577.24. This trade represents a 5.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 16,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $76,397.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,450. The trade was a 7.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,530 shares of company stock valued at $362,167 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Health Catalyst stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $9.24.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised Health Catalyst from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HCAT

About Health Catalyst

(Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.