Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Markel Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 370,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,606,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Markel Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,852,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 78,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,702.20.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,851.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.82. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,417.65 and a one year high of $2,063.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,846.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,714.52.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,858.49, for a total transaction of $2,129,829.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,426,699.78. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

