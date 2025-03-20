Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 161 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.6 %

IR stock opened at $82.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.03. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $79.79 and a one year high of $106.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.36.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

