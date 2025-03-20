iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HEFA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $23,510,000. Canopy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $435,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 65,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

HEFA opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $31.39 and a one year high of $37.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

