EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.36 million, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.35. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $44.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

