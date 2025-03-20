Insider Selling: CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells 50,563 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 50,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total transaction of C$365,570.49.
Anthony Michael Aulicino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,789 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$547,890.00.
CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 3.9 %
TSE:CEU opened at C$7.39 on Thursday. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$4.59 and a 1 year high of C$10.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.53.
CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ATB Capital raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.59.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CES Energy Solutions
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.