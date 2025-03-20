Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total value of $3,647,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,942,650. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Workday Stock Performance
WDAY stock opened at $252.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.28. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Workday
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Workday by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 42.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Workday
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
