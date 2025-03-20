Catriona Yale Sells 10,000 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $447,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,721.84. This represents a 9.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 12th, Catriona Yale sold 614 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $27,556.32.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $498,700.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $44.78 on Thursday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of -0.19.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 764.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

