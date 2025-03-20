856 Shares in Everus (NYSE:ECG) Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everus in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Everus in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Everus in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Everus in the 4th quarter valued at about $921,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Everus in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,496,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Everus in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Everus Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of ECG opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.42. Everus has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Everus will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward A. Ryan acquired 1,400 shares of Everus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,228.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,928 shares in the company, valued at $567,562.56. This represents a 10.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maximillian J. Marcy acquired 1,300 shares of Everus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $50,687.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,756.92. The trade was a 30.89 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $153,853 over the last 90 days.

Everus Profile

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Featured Articles

