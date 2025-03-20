Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $101.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.88. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.90 and a fifty-two week high of $115.71.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.