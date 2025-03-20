Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $101.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.88. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.90 and a fifty-two week high of $115.71.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
