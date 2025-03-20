Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 163,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,839 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CUK. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $1,872,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.2% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 238,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 76.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $2,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CUK stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.72. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

