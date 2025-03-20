Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cisco Systems (CSCO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO):

3/6/2025 – Cisco Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

3/6/2025 – Cisco Systems had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler.

3/6/2025 – Cisco Systems had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

3/6/2025 – Cisco Systems had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/5/2025 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/27/2025 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $71.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2025 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/18/2025 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/14/2025 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/13/2025 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $56.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $68.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

1/28/2025 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $61.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $243.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.14). Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.62%.

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $125,345.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,184 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,868.80. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 19,929 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $1,283,626.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,616,318.05. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,547 shares of company stock worth $4,275,553 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

