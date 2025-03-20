Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 5,430 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Veralto were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 246.3% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Veralto by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,170 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Veralto by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Veralto by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Veralto by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 53,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,795.60. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $59,206.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,964.50. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,366. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $99.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $85.91 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s payout ratio is 13.17%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

