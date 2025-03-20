Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIS opened at $253.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $228.59 and a 1 year high of $280.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

