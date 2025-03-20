Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 3,678 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. State Street Corp increased its position in DoorDash by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,395,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,616,000 after purchasing an additional 272,659 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in DoorDash by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,766,000 after acquiring an additional 700,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,652,000 after acquiring an additional 267,855 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,800,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,135,000 after acquiring an additional 501,905 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in DoorDash by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,466,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,716,000 after acquiring an additional 252,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DASH. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.52.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $18,454,356.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,525. The trade was a 98.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $284,423.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,584.10. This represents a 8.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,730 shares of company stock worth $63,922,178. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $190.66 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $215.25. The firm has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 706.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.79.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

