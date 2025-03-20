Parallel Advisors LLC Has $887,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,744.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

