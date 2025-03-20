Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 13,182 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 194.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,332,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after acquiring an additional 232,582 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,673 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 33,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.74. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.76 and a one year high of $48.20.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

