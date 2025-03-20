Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Trading Down 21.9% – Here’s What Happened

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 21.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 268.20 ($3.49) and last traded at GBX 269.80 ($3.51). 6,129,683 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 2,450,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345.40 ($4.49).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CBG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 610 ($7.94) to GBX 600 ($7.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBG

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £429.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 307.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 313.28.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 30.90 ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Close Brothers Group had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Research analysts forecast that Close Brothers Group plc will post 66.0070671 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.