Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Trading Down 21.9% – Here’s What Happened

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 21.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 268.20 ($3.49) and last traded at GBX 269.80 ($3.51). 6,129,683 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 2,450,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345.40 ($4.49).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on CBG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 610 ($7.94) to GBX 600 ($7.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBG
Close Brothers Group Stock Performance
Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 30.90 ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Close Brothers Group had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Research analysts forecast that Close Brothers Group plc will post 66.0070671 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Close Brothers Group
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.