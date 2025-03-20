Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) CEO Purchases $1,008,000.00 in Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) CEO John F. Barry purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 81,981,933 shares in the company, valued at $344,324,118.60. The trade was a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Prospect Capital Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 12.47%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently -270.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Prospect Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 6,177.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,478,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,426 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,880,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prospect Capital by 4,160.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 924,428 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 684,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 367,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

(Get Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.