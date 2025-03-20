Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Trading Down 21.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) fell 21.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 269 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 270.72 ($3.52). 5,216,042 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 2,436,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345.40 ($4.49).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CBG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 610 ($7.94) to GBX 600 ($7.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 307.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 313.28. The company has a market cap of £429.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 30.90 ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Close Brothers Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Close Brothers Group plc will post 66.0070671 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.