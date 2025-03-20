Insider Buying: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Director Acquires 45,045 Shares of Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) Director Joseph J. Deangelo purchased 45,045 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $500,900.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,900.40. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $17.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CompoSecure by 693.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the third quarter worth $146,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

