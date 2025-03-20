Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Sells $774,974.75 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 51,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $774,974.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,062,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,220,021.39. This trade represents a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Richard Anzalone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 133,333 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $2,269,327.66.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 11,520 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $219,456.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,563 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $246,109.17.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 26,712 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $567,362.88.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $30.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.97). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,889,000 after buying an additional 2,222,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,622,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,821,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 281.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 794,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,934,000 after purchasing an additional 586,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,354,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,083,000 after purchasing an additional 516,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Stories

