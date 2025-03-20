Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Shares Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 120,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 432,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Klondike Silver Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$6.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.71.
About Klondike Silver
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
