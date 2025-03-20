MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Buys A$1,239,061.06 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mackay purchased 283,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.37 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,239,061.06 ($789,210.87).
Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 7th, Christopher Mackay bought 172,703 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.37 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$754,712.11 ($480,708.35).
MFF Capital Investments Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.
MFF Capital Investments Increases Dividend
About MFF Capital Investments
MFF Capital Investments Limited is an investment firm manager. The firm is an internally managed listed public company incorporated in Australia. The firm ceased to be externally managed by Magellan Asset Management in 2013. The principal activity of the company is the investment in a minimum of 20 exchange-listed international or Australian companies.
