MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Buys A$1,239,061.06 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mackay purchased 283,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.37 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,239,061.06 ($789,210.87).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MFF Capital Investments alerts:

On Friday, March 7th, Christopher Mackay bought 172,703 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.37 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$754,712.11 ($480,708.35).

MFF Capital Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.

MFF Capital Investments Increases Dividend

About MFF Capital Investments

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

(Get Free Report)

MFF Capital Investments Limited is an investment firm manager. The firm is an internally managed listed public company incorporated in Australia. The firm ceased to be externally managed by Magellan Asset Management in 2013. The principal activity of the company is the investment in a minimum of 20 exchange-listed international or Australian companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFF Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFF Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.