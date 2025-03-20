Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 42,840 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 198% compared to the typical volume of 14,376 call options.
NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.58. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.17.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
