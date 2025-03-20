Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 42,840 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 198% compared to the typical volume of 14,376 call options.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.58. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.17.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 581.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 50,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 43,425 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,994,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 104,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 17,102 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

