HC Wainwright Boosts Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Price Target to $15.00

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FEMY opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.94. Femasys has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -2.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Femasys by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Femasys by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 37,675 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Femasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Femasys by 123.9% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Femasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

