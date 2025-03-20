Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Insider Buys £12,750 in Stock

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) insider David Edward Johnson acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($13.27) per share, for a total transaction of £12,750 ($16,586.44).

Diversified Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Diversified Energy stock opened at GBX 996 ($12.96) on Thursday. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 818.50 ($10.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,427 ($18.56). The stock has a market cap of £635.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,197.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,102.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.76.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company (DEC) is focused on acquiring and enhancing onshore gas and oil producing assets and related midstream properties in the United States. Our primary and historical area of operations are within the prolific Appalachian Basin, with additional operations in the states of Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas announced with our entry to that region in 2021.

