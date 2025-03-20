New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDU. Morgan Stanley downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Macquarie lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,454,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,656 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,894,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,391 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,019,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,815,000 after acquiring an additional 442,656 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,276,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,979 shares during the period.

EDU stock opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $59.34. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $95.88.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

