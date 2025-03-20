New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.20.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDU. Morgan Stanley downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Macquarie lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th.
Get Our Latest Report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 0.2 %
EDU stock opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $59.34. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $95.88.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Oriental Education & Technology Group
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.