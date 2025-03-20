Royce & Associates LP Has $5.78 Million Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 573,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,060 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Tronox were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Tronox by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tronox by 34.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Stephen J. Jones purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $215,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,100. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Tronox Trading Up 2.1 %
Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Tronox had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tronox Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -161.29%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tronox from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.
Tronox Profile
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
