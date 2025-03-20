Royce & Associates LP Raises Position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,491,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,827 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.06% of Identiv worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Identiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.25 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. Identiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $8.52.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 113.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kirsten F. Newquist bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $63,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,650.92. This trade represents a 7.92 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Identiv from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

