Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 57.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.57.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,311.26. This represents a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,185. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $106.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.49 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.01.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.88%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

