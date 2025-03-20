Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Harmony Biosciences

Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 10,507 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $388,864.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,452 shares of company stock worth $2,831,679. 30.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $49,894,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,733,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,362 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 929,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after acquiring an additional 579,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $16,118,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,279,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,452,000 after acquiring an additional 351,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.82. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $41.61.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.25 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 17.98%. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.