Royce & Associates LP Increases Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in NMI were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in NMI by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $38,381.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,285.92. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,423.60. This represents a 34.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

NMI Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

