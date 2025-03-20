Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Price

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INO has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INO

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 177.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.