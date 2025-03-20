JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Price Target to $30.00

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of CON opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 450.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,340,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,322,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,741,000 after buying an additional 9,957,396 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,610,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth $65,746,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $46,270,000.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

